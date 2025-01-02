Carson Wentz: You learn to not take these opportunities for granted

Much like he did last year for the Rams, Carson Wentz will start the last game of the regular season for the Chiefs as they’ve already solidified their playoff position.

Wentz, 32, has made two appearances this year for Kansas City, completing both of the passes he threw in the win over Cleveland on Dec. 15 after Patrick Mahomes had suffered a sprained ankle.

He told reporters in his Wednesday news conference that he’s looking forward to being out on the field again as a starter.

“I’m excited, honestly,” Wentz said, via Jared Sapp of ArrowheadPride.com. “I might not show it right now, but I think last year and then this year, again, you learn to not take these opportunities for granted. You play and start for however many years it was for me, and then you go and sit on the couch for half the season, and then you kind of go back up last year, and I got one shot last year. … It’s just not taking it for granted, having fun, and cutting it loose.”

Wentz played well in his one start for the Rams, completing 17-of-24 passes for 163 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the 21-20 win. He also rushed for 56 yards on 17 carries with a TD.

The win last year helped the Rams become the No. 6 seed. A win this year could knock the Broncos out of the postseason.

“I want to play well and have success out there and ultimately — more than anything — get a win. That’s the goal,” Wentz said. “Obviously, we know the circumstances. We know where we’re at and the reason I’m playing and not Pat and all the things, but I still go out there and expect to win. I’m going to prepare to go out there and win and have a good performance with this offense. We’re preparing for that.”

Head coach Andy Reid has praised Wentz plenty throughout the season, saying the quarterback should be a starter somewhere. Wentz — who has started 93 games and amassed a 47-45-1 record since Philadelphia took him with the No. 2 pick in 2016 — has the chance to prove Reid right on Sunday.

“I’m still the same guy,” said Wentz. “I still play, but every offense does have its own nuances and kind of play styles. Some move the pocket more and some do this more, and so on. I’ve been in a couple of different ones now, and I’m excited to have coach Reid calling for me and kind of see what that’s all about.

“We’ll see, but it does feel a lot of similarities to what I did first coming into the league with coach [Doug] Pederson. Obviously, it’s evolved over the years from there, but it does feel like it fits my play style, and I’m excited for it.”