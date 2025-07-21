 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_v3_250718.jpg
What's next for NFLPA after Howell's resignation?
nbc_pftpm_rasheerice_250718.jpg
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
nbc_pftpm_parsons_250718.jpg
How Watt's new deal impacts Parsons' next contract

Other PFT Content

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Case Keenum passes physical with Bears

  
Published July 21, 2025 10:48 AM

Case Keenum is officially ready to practice.

Via the NFL’s daily transaction wire, Keenum passed his physical on Sunday and the Bears have taken him off the non-football injury list.

Keenum, 37, is in his first season with Chicago after spending the last two years in his third stint with Houston. He signed a one-year deal with the Bears in April.

Keenum is one of four quarterbacks on Chicago’s roster along with 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent, and Austin Reed.

Keenum hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since 2023, when he started two contests for Houston. He completed 64.2 percent of his throws for 291 yards with a touchdown and three picks that year.