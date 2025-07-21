Case Keenum passes physical with Bears

Case Keenum is officially ready to practice.

Via the NFL’s daily transaction wire, Keenum passed his physical on Sunday and the Bears have taken him off the non-football injury list.

Keenum, 37, is in his first season with Chicago after spending the last two years in his third stint with Houston. He signed a one-year deal with the Bears in April.

Keenum is one of four quarterbacks on Chicago’s roster along with 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent, and Austin Reed.

Keenum hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since 2023, when he started two contests for Houston. He completed 64.2 percent of his throws for 291 yards with a touchdown and three picks that year.