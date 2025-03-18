CB Bryce Hall agrees to one-year deal to return to Bucs

Cornerback Bryce Hall is re-signing with the Buccaneers on a one-year deal, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hall, 27, played 17 defensive snaps and three on special teams before dislocating the ankle and fracturing the fibula in his right leg in the season opener against Washington.

He is expected again to be the No. 3 cornerback for the Bucs.

Hall spent his first four seasons with the Jets after they made him a fifth-round pick in 2020. He signed a one-year, $1.125 million deal with the Bucs a year ago.

In his career, Hall has played 40 games with 26 starts. He has totaled 122 tackles, half a sack, two interceptions and 21 passes defensed.