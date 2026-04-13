CB Mansoor Delane lines up visits with Bengals, Ravens, Commanders

Cornerback Mansoor Delane has a handful of pre-draft visits planned for the coming days.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Delane is slated to meet with the Bengals, Ravens and Commanders before the window to visit teams closes this week. Delane also spent time with the Dolphins and Giants recently.

Delane is bidding to be the top cornerback selected this year. He spent the 2025 season at LSU after playing at Virginia Tech and was an All-American during his lone season in Baton Rouge. He had 45 tackles and two interceptions for the Tigers.

Avieon Terrell and Jermod McCoy are also at the top of the list of cornerback prospects this year.