 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_afcdraftneeds_250407.jpg
NFL draft needs: AFC East teams
goodell.jpg
Goodell wants revamped playoff seeding, per PFT
nbc_pft_joemilton_250407.jpg
Patriots made calculated move trading Milton

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_afcdraftneeds_250407.jpg
NFL draft needs: AFC East teams
goodell.jpg
Goodell wants revamped playoff seeding, per PFT
nbc_pft_joemilton_250407.jpg
Patriots made calculated move trading Milton

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

CB Shavon Revel set to visit Bills, Colts, Vikings this week

  
Published April 7, 2025 11:05 AM

Cornerback Shavon Revel has lined up several pre-draft visits for this week.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Revel will will visit the Bills, Colts, and Vikings in the coming days. Revel is seen as a possible first-round pick and is expected to be off the board on the second night of the draft if he doesn’t go that early.

Revel’s ranking on draft boards has been affected by a knee injury he suffered while playing for East Carolina last season. Revel is due for a medical recheck while in Indianapolis to visit the Colts, but his doctor has already sent a letter to teams telling them that he has been cleared for conditioning work in the spring and that he should be able to do team work during training camp.

Revel had two interceptions and he returned one of them for a touchdown before his injury. He had 54 tackles, four tackles for loss, an interception and a fumble return for a touchdown during the 2023 season.