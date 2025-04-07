CB Shavon Revel set to visit Bills, Colts, Vikings this week

Cornerback Shavon Revel has lined up several pre-draft visits for this week.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Revel will will visit the Bills, Colts, and Vikings in the coming days. Revel is seen as a possible first-round pick and is expected to be off the board on the second night of the draft if he doesn’t go that early.

Revel’s ranking on draft boards has been affected by a knee injury he suffered while playing for East Carolina last season. Revel is due for a medical recheck while in Indianapolis to visit the Colts, but his doctor has already sent a letter to teams telling them that he has been cleared for conditioning work in the spring and that he should be able to do team work during training camp.

Revel had two interceptions and he returned one of them for a touchdown before his injury. He had 54 tackles, four tackles for loss, an interception and a fumble return for a touchdown during the 2023 season.