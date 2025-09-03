CB Trevon Diggs, LT Tyler Guyton have no injury designation

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee) and left tackle Tyler Guyton (knee) are good to go for Thursday night’s game against the Eagles. Neither carries an injury designation after full practices all week.

Diggs’ 2025 season was in doubt he underwent chondral bone graft surgery on his left knee Jan. 23. The surgery transplants pieces of bone tissue into the joint to stimulate growth.

But after spending most of his offseason rehabbing in South Florida, Diggs made it back to practice on Aug. 25 and is cleared for Week 1. He could be on a snap count, but he will start at outside corner opposite Kaiir Elam with DaRon Bland in the slot.

Diggs has played only 13 games the past two seasons combined.

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey is the only player with an injury designation. He will not play after missing practice all week with a back issue.

Tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford (ankle) had another full practice and is available to play.