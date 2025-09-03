 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_tombradyv2_250903.jpg
Brady offers take on QB evolution in 2025 vs. 2000
nbc_pft_kellenmoore_250903.jpg
Moore peels back curtain on move to start Rattler
nbc_pft_preseasonawards_v2_250903.jpg
PFT preseason awards: OROY, DROY, MVP, more

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won't be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
CB Trevon Diggs, LT Tyler Guyton have no injury designation

  
Published September 3, 2025 02:53 PM

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee) and left tackle Tyler Guyton (knee) are good to go for Thursday night’s game against the Eagles. Neither carries an injury designation after full practices all week.

Diggs’ 2025 season was in doubt he underwent chondral bone graft surgery on his left knee Jan. 23. The surgery transplants pieces of bone tissue into the joint to stimulate growth.

But after spending most of his offseason rehabbing in South Florida, Diggs made it back to practice on Aug. 25 and is cleared for Week 1. He could be on a snap count, but he will start at outside corner opposite Kaiir Elam with DaRon Bland in the slot.

Diggs has played only 13 games the past two seasons combined.

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey is the only player with an injury designation. He will not play after missing practice all week with a back issue.

Tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford (ankle) had another full practice and is available to play.