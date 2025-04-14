CB Will Johnson did not run the 40 at his Monday workout

Former Michigan cornerback Will Johnson worked out for NFL teams on Monday, but he skipped one of the traditional drills from pre-draft sessions.

Johnson did not run a 40-yard dash during the workout in Ann Arbor. Johnson missed Michigan’s Pro Day with a hamstring injury and he missed much of the 2024 season with other injuries.

Dane Brugler of TheAthletic.com reports that Johnson had a 37" vertical leap and did the short shuttle run in 4.33 seconds while also doing positional drills.

While teams did not have a chance to see Johnson run the 40, they got plenty of chances to see him on the field for the Wolverines. Johnson became a regular as a freshman in 2022 and was the MVP of the national title game after his sophomore season. He also had a pair of interception returns for touchdowns when he was healthy enough to get on the field in 2024.