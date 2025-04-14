 Skip navigation
CB Will Johnson did not run the 40 at his Monday workout

  
Published April 14, 2025 11:30 AM

Former Michigan cornerback Will Johnson worked out for NFL teams on Monday, but he skipped one of the traditional drills from pre-draft sessions.

Johnson did not run a 40-yard dash during the workout in Ann Arbor. Johnson missed Michigan’s Pro Day with a hamstring injury and he missed much of the 2024 season with other injuries.

Dane Brugler of TheAthletic.com reports that Johnson had a 37" vertical leap and did the short shuttle run in 4.33 seconds while also doing positional drills.

While teams did not have a chance to see Johnson run the 40, they got plenty of chances to see him on the field for the Wolverines. Johnson became a regular as a freshman in 2022 and was the MVP of the national title game after his sophomore season. He also had a pair of interception returns for touchdowns when he was healthy enough to get on the field in 2024.