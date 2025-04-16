 Skip navigation
CB Will Johnson visits Seahawks

  
Published April 16, 2025 01:52 PM

Cornerback Will Johnson was finally able to do some drills for NFL teams at a workout earlier this week and the former Michigan star is wrapping up the pre-draft visit period in Seattle.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Johnson is at the Seahawks facility to meet with the team on Wednesday. Johnson and Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald did not overlap at Michigan, but they worked with plenty of the same people in Ann Arbor.

The Seahawks, who have the 18th overall pick, took Devon Witherspoon in the first round two years ago and have Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe on hand at cornerback as well.

Johnson dealt with injuries during the 2024 season and a hamstring injury led to his delayed workout, which did not include a 40-yard dash. When healthy, Johnson was highly productive for the Wolverines and had three interception returns for touchdowns over his final two college years.