CBS makes Lions-Packers, Bills-Jets, Bengals-Vikings its top games for Weeks 1-3

CBS has announced its broadcast lineups for the first three weeks of the regular season, which provides an early look at some of the top Sunday afternoon games for the start of 2025.

In Week One, the top broadcasting crew of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson will call Lions at Packers. In Week Two, the same crew will call Bills at Jets. And in Week Three, the top crew gets Bengals at Vikings.

The crew of Ian Eagle, JJ Watt and Evan Washburn will get Steelers-Jets in Week One, Rams-Titans in Week Two and Steelers-Patriots in Week Three.

Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty and AJ Ross get Dolphins-Colts in Week One, Patriots-Dolphins in Week Two and Saints-Seahawks in Week Three.

Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta and Aditi Kinkhabwala get Raiders-Patriots in Week One, Panthers-Cardinals in Week Two and Texans-Jaguars in Week Three.

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins get Texans-Rams in Week One, Broncos-Colts in Week Two and Broncos-Chargers in Week Three.