CeeDee Lamb apologizes for body language, outburst: I will be better in the future

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb did not hide his frustration during Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. He did not run from it Tuesday in his first media interview since then.

“Honestly, I have to be truthful to myself,” Lamb said, via Joseph Hoyt of alldlls.com. “I played a part in that loss. A big part, honestly. My body language nor my attitude approaching the situation helped the situation or the outcome of the game.”

Lamb was caught by Fox cameras having an emotional outburst directed at receivers coach Robert Prince, right guard Zack Martin and quarterback Dak Prescott. It prompted broadcaster Tom Brady to comment on Lamb’s frustration.

Lamb caught four of seven targets for 67 yards and lost a red zone fumble.

“I expect a lot out of myself, more than anyone could put on me,” Lamb said, via Patrik Walker of the team website. “And quite honestly, I failed myself, and obviously I failed the team, just as far as producing and being that game-breaker. . . . I kind of let the game get to my head a little bit. Honestly, I’ve got to be truthful to myself, and I played a part in that loss, a big part, honestly, and [neither] my body language nor attitude, [helped change] the outcome of the game.”

Lamb did not participate in the offseason program or training camp as he waited for a contract extension, which he got less than two weeks before the start of the season. He disagreed that his absence has had anything to do with his slow start.

He has 13 receptions on 24 targets for 218 yards and a touchdown, but Lamb and Prescott have admitted their connection is lacking thus far in 2024.

“Our relationship, if anything, has gotten stronger,” Lamb said of Prescott. “Don’t let what’s out there fool you. We’re brothers to the end. We know that we’re all we got. I tip my hat to him. I have the utmost respect for him. I look at him as a brother. So with that being said, everything is going to come out: the energy, the passion, the love, the fight, and then we’ll make up in the end. No craziness now.”

Lamb re-watched the game, and nothing about it sat well with him.

“I know that’s not the player I am,” Lamb said. “I know that’s not the teammate I am. . . . It was a bad game on my end. I fully take accountability in that.

“I will be better in the future. And it’s going to be fine.”