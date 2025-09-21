 Skip navigation
CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens combine for more than $55,000 in Week 2 fines

  
Published September 21, 2025 01:00 PM

Week 2 got pricey for the Cowboys’ top two receivers.

The NFL fined CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens twice apiece for actions during last Sunday’s overtime win against the Giants.

Lamb was fined $11,593 for a second-quarter taunting violation and $14,491 for a fourth-quarter violent gesture. Pickens was fined $14,491 for removing his helmet and another $14,491 for taunting for the same incident, in the final minute of regulation.

Lamb was penalized for the first violation. The other three were missed.

The four fines add up to $55,066.