CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens didn’t play first series

  
Published November 17, 2025 08:26 PM

Cowboys starting wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens did not play the first possession.

Lisa Salters of ESPN reports that it was a coach’s decision and that Brian Schottenheimer would have to address whether it was for disciplinary reasons. Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram quoted a source as saying, “They missed some things.”

The Cowboys ran Javonte Williams twice, and then, on third-and-4, Jalen Tolbert, Ryan Flournoy and KaVontae Turpin were the receivers on the field. Dak Prescott threw an incompletion.

Lamb and Pickens stood on the sideline, wearing their helmets.

The Pro Bowl receivers are on the field for the team’s second possession after a Raiders punt.