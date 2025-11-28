CeeDee Lamb happy to get back on “right track” Thursday

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had three drops in last Sunday’s win over the Eagles and he said in the days leading up to Thanksgiving that he needed to “lock in, be myself, and do what got me here” to turn in a better performance.

Lamb accomplished that mission on Thursday. He had seven catches for 112 yards in a touchdown while also drawing a pair of defensive pass interference penalties in a 31-28 win over the Chiefs.

“It’s a team achievement and, overall, for myself, it’s just good to be back on the right track . . . It’s how it goes,” Lamb said, via the team’s website. “No one can really guard me. It was just me dropping the ball, and I don’t do that often, so it’s just a series of events. It was a great experience for me. I learned a lot, and we move forward.”

Lamb also had three drops against the Eagles in a Week 1 loss and he followed that up with 112 yards in Week 2, so that seems to be the wideout’s magic number for rebound games. He added that “this game ain’t the only game I’m about to do this in,” although the Cowboys would surely prefer the rest of them come without any days spent dropping the ball.