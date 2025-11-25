 Skip navigation
Timing of Raiders firing Kelly raises questions
FOR_SITE.jpg
McCourty tells Florio what an NFL pile is like
nbc_pft_dpoy_251125.jpg
Garrett the 'overwhelming favorite' to win DPOY

CeeDee Lamb on drops: We know the problem, I have to do what got me here

  
Published November 25, 2025 06:03 PM

George Pickens had a big game in the Cowboys’ win over the Eagles, but CeeDee Lamb missed out on chances of making it a pair of wideouts with eye-popping numbers.

Lamb dropped three passes in the 24-21 comeback victory, which is also the same number of drops that he had in the season-opening loss in Philadelphia. Lamb has dropped eight passes on the season and said on Tuesday that “we know the problem” that has contributed to the miscues.

Lamb said that he needs to “lock in, be myself, and do what got me here.”

“It’s really just a lack of focus on my end, honestly,” Lamb said, via the team’s website. “Just thinking of doing two before one. And there’s been plenty of that going on. And by that, I mean, I’m thinking about my next move before catching the ball, and things of that nature. There’s not really much on anybody else but myself, and I’ve never been a type to really point the finger. It’s all on me, and I gotta answer that.”

After the Week 1 drops, Lamb had nine catches for 112 yards in a win over the Giants. The Cowboys would love to see a similar rebound against the Chiefs on Thanksgiving.