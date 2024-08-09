 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgersv2_240808.jpg
Jets fans feel ‘anxious’ ahead of Rodgers’ return
nbc_pftpm_week2preseason_240808.jpg
NFL preseason goal: Stay as healthy as possible
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240808.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Did SF screw up or is Aiyuk immature?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgersv2_240808.jpg
Jets fans feel ‘anxious’ ahead of Rodgers’ return
nbc_pftpm_week2preseason_240808.jpg
NFL preseason goal: Stay as healthy as possible
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240808.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Did SF screw up or is Aiyuk immature?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

CeeDee Lamb laughs off latest comments from Jerry Jones

  
Published August 8, 2024 08:05 PM

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on Thursday that he feels no urgency to get a new deal done with receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb responded on Twitter with three letters. L, O, and L.

At one level, Jerry’s comment is bluster and bravado. At a deeper level, he might just mean it.

Dating back to the goofy “all-in” comments from late January, it seems that Jerry’s grift has been exposed. He’s not serious about winning championships. He’s serious about making money and keeping the Cowboys the most popular franchise in all of American sports.

From time to time, Jerry likes to say we’d be surprised by the amount of the check he’d write to guarantee a Super Bowl win. Maybe we’d be surprised because the number on the check would be so small.

Regardless, the Cowboys continue to be, when it comes to keeping their key players financially satisfied: (1) cheap; (2) short-sighted; and (3) not nearly as smart as they think they are.

As to Lamb, there’s nothing smart about claiming there’s no urgency to get a first-team All-Pro receiver signed and into the fold.