CeeDee Lamb laughs off latest comments from Jerry Jones

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on Thursday that he feels no urgency to get a new deal done with receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb responded on Twitter with three letters. L, O, and L.

At one level, Jerry’s comment is bluster and bravado. At a deeper level, he might just mean it.

Dating back to the goofy “all-in” comments from late January, it seems that Jerry’s grift has been exposed. He’s not serious about winning championships. He’s serious about making money and keeping the Cowboys the most popular franchise in all of American sports.

From time to time, Jerry likes to say we’d be surprised by the amount of the check he’d write to guarantee a Super Bowl win. Maybe we’d be surprised because the number on the check would be so small.

Regardless, the Cowboys continue to be, when it comes to keeping their key players financially satisfied: (1) cheap; (2) short-sighted; and (3) not nearly as smart as they think they are.

As to Lamb, there’s nothing smart about claiming there’s no urgency to get a first-team All-Pro receiver signed and into the fold.