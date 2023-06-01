 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

CeeDee Lamb not distracted by desire for contract extension

  
Published June 1, 2023 02:50 PM

The Cowboys have some work to do on long-term contracts with some of their star players. One of those is receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is under contract through 2024.

Lamb is scheduled to make a $2.520 million base salary in 2023 and count $4.458 million against the salary cap. He will make a fully guaranteed salary of $19.7 million on his fifth-year option for 2024.

Lamb wants a long-term deal, and the Cowboys want to sign him to a long-term deal. Thus, the two-time Pro Bowler isn’t sweating his future.

“Quite honestly, I’ll be 100 percent honest, I’m not even distracted ,” Lamb said Thursday, via Nick Harris of the team website. “The money, definitely worried about it, but it’s not something that’s on my mind everyday or when I come to the building. I’m not thinking about how much money I’m going to make if I do this. It’s really all about coming in, showing my worth and letting everything else handle itself.”

Lamb is confident a deal will get done at some point, and he’s leaving contract talks to his agent. His focus is on getting better at his craft.

“That’s for my agent,” Lamb said. “I’m trying to play. That’s what I’m here to do and that’s what I love to do.”

Lamb, 24, set career-highs in catches (107), yards (1,359) and touchdowns (nine) in 2022.