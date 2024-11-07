CeeDee Lamb remains limited in practice but says he’s “good” for Sunday

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb remained limited in Thursday’s practice.

He sprained his right shoulder during Sunday’s loss to the Falcons but played through it and expects to play through it the rest of the season.

“I’ve taken a big step throughout the week in these last two to three days, if you will. I’m good,” Lamb said Thursday. “I was out there running today, getting right.”

Lamb said he will not wear a brace and calls his availability a “pain tolerance” issue.

“The range of motion is all there,” Lamb said. “A you can see, I battled throughout the whole game, the rest of the game, finished the game. Granted, I didn’t play the way I wanted to, but it is what it is. It’s going to take a little more than that to get me out, as you can tell.”

The only change to the practice report Thursday was linebacker Eric Kendricks (shoulder) returning to a limited practice.

Defensive end Micah Parsons (ankle), cornerback Trevon Diggs (calf) and offensive tackle Tyler Guyton (neck/shoulder) again were limited.

Cornerback DaRon Bland (foot), right guard Zack Martin (shoulder), quarterback Dak Prescott (hamstring), safety Juanyeh Thomas (concussion) and linebacker Nick Vigil (foot) missed practice. Prescott is expected to land on injured reserve.