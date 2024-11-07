 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_titansvchargers_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Titans vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_steelersvcommanders_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_49ersvbucs_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_titansvchargers_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Titans vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_steelersvcommanders_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_49ersvbucs_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

CeeDee Lamb remains limited in practice but says he’s “good” for Sunday

  
Published November 7, 2024 06:44 PM

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb remained limited in Thursday’s practice.

He sprained his right shoulder during Sunday’s loss to the Falcons but played through it and expects to play through it the rest of the season.

“I’ve taken a big step throughout the week in these last two to three days, if you will. I’m good,” Lamb said Thursday. “I was out there running today, getting right.”

Lamb said he will not wear a brace and calls his availability a “pain tolerance” issue.

“The range of motion is all there,” Lamb said. “A you can see, I battled throughout the whole game, the rest of the game, finished the game. Granted, I didn’t play the way I wanted to, but it is what it is. It’s going to take a little more than that to get me out, as you can tell.”

The only change to the practice report Thursday was linebacker Eric Kendricks (shoulder) returning to a limited practice.

Defensive end Micah Parsons (ankle), cornerback Trevon Diggs (calf) and offensive tackle Tyler Guyton (neck/shoulder) again were limited.

Cornerback DaRon Bland (foot), right guard Zack Martin (shoulder), quarterback Dak Prescott (hamstring), safety Juanyeh Thomas (concussion) and linebacker Nick Vigil (foot) missed practice. Prescott is expected to land on injured reserve.