CeeDee Lamb returns to practice Friday with limited participation

  
Published December 6, 2024 05:10 PM

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said he expects to be fine for Monday night’s game against the Bengals.

Lamb’s shoulder injury kept him out of practice Thursday, but he returned to limited work Friday.

Lamb aggravated his shoulder in the Thanksgiving Day win over the Giants.

Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks (rest/knee), safety Malik Hooker (rest), linebacker Eric Kendricks (rest/shoulder) and cornerback Jourdan Lewis (rest) returned to full participation.

The rest of the team’s report remained the same from Thursday.

Left tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle/knee), right guard Zack Martin (ankle/shoulder), safety Juanyeh Thomas (knee) and linebacker Nick Vigil (foot) again were non-participants. Martin will go on season-ending injured reserve this week.

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring) remained limited.