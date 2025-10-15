CeeDee Lamb set to return to practice Wednesday

The Cowboys are set to get wide receiver CeeDee Lamb back on the field at Wednesday’s practice.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said at his pre-practice press conference that Lamb will take part in practice for the first time since hurting his ankle in Week 3. Schottenheimer said that Lamb was “very involved” in the team’s walkthrough and indicated he’s moving in the right direction in terms of playing against the Commanders.

Lamb is not the only player scheduled to return to practice. Schottenheimer said wide receiver KaVontae Turpin and right guard Tyler Booker are also expected to participate on Wednesday.

Turpin has missed two games with a foot injury and Booker has missed three games with an ankle injury.