 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

michaelvick.jpg
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play
nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

michaelvick.jpg
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play
nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

CeeDee Lamb set to return to practice Wednesday

  
Published October 15, 2025 01:46 PM

The Cowboys are set to get wide receiver CeeDee Lamb back on the field at Wednesday’s practice.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said at his pre-practice press conference that Lamb will take part in practice for the first time since hurting his ankle in Week 3. Schottenheimer said that Lamb was “very involved” in the team’s walkthrough and indicated he’s moving in the right direction in terms of playing against the Commanders.

Lamb is not the only player scheduled to return to practice. Schottenheimer said wide receiver KaVontae Turpin and right guard Tyler Booker are also expected to participate on Wednesday.

Turpin has missed two games with a foot injury and Booker has missed three games with an ankle injury.