CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs returned to limited work Thursday

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and cornerback Trevon Diggs (foot) returned to practice Thursday as limited participants.

Both are expected to play Sunday.

The Cowboys added wide receiver Jalen Brooks to the practice report as a limited participant with an ankle injury, an indication he was injured at practice.

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks, linebacker Eric Kendricks, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, cornerback Jourdan Lewis and right guard Zack Martin all were full participants Thursday after getting a rest day Wednesday.

Defensive end Tyrus Wheat (personal) also was back after missing Wednesday.

The rest of the team’s report remained the same, including tight end Jake Ferguson (knee), safety Malik Hooker (shoulder) and tight end John Stephens (hamstring) getting limited work.