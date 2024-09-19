 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_kcvsatl_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Falcons
nbc_simms_bestbetsfolsom_v2_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 Best Bets: SF moneyline, LV over CAR
nbc_simms_wasvscin_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Commanders vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_kcvsatl_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Falcons
nbc_simms_bestbetsfolsom_v2_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 Best Bets: SF moneyline, LV over CAR
nbc_simms_wasvscin_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Commanders vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs returned to limited work Thursday

  
Published September 19, 2024 05:16 PM

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and cornerback Trevon Diggs (foot) returned to practice Thursday as limited participants.

Both are expected to play Sunday.

The Cowboys added wide receiver Jalen Brooks to the practice report as a limited participant with an ankle injury, an indication he was injured at practice.

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks, linebacker Eric Kendricks, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, cornerback Jourdan Lewis and right guard Zack Martin all were full participants Thursday after getting a rest day Wednesday.

Defensive end Tyrus Wheat (personal) also was back after missing Wednesday.

The rest of the team’s report remained the same, including tight end Jake Ferguson (knee), safety Malik Hooker (shoulder) and tight end John Stephens (hamstring) getting limited work.