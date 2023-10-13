CeeDee Lamb vows to do better job handling frustration

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb was visibly upset during Sunday’s loss to the 49ers when he caught four passes for 49 yards. He detached himself from teammates on the sidelines and made no effort to hide his annoyance with the way things were going.

Lamb said Friday that being alone is not unusual for him, but he knows he needs to better handle his frustration.

“I’ve had to reflect, self-reflect, and I didn’t go the best route to get my end result,” Lamb said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “At the end of the day, I have a job to do, and I want to contribute to this team. I do everything in my power week in and week out to do that. Going forward, there is a better way to go about it, make a lighter situation.”

Dak Prescott approached Lamb on Monday, and the two had a conversation about what happened. Prescott told Lamb they need to discuss things during the game, so they can “figure out an answer on the sideline.”

“He came up to me, he’s like, ‘If you have a problem with anything, just come up to me and we’ll talk about it. I don’t care how it necessarily looks in the media,’” Lamb said. “But the media is going to do what the media does anyway. If I stand by myself, it’s a problem. If I go talk to him and I flare my hands a little bit, it’s a problem. Right? At the end of the day, it’s just getting down to the nitty gritty, getting everything understood and both parts being on the same page. Me and Dak, we did that, first day back, so we could have all week, fresh slate to get after it.”

Lamb’s 27 receptions for 358 yards and a touchdown through five games are similar to the 28 catches for 341 yards and two touchdowns he had last season. The difference, though, is backup Cooper Rush was the starter for the majority of the snaps in the first five games of last season.

“Me as a competitor, man, I like to win,” Lamb said. “First and foremost. I don’t care how that looks. I am an ultimate competitor. I do anything in my power for me team, from guys, my boys, they know this. This is nothing ever personal. This is all for the better. I want to win, and I want to contribute. Point blank period.”

Coach Mike McCarthy also talked to Lamb on Monday, so everyone is on the same page now. The result of that, though, remains to be seen.