CeeDee Lamb working out in Houston as Cowboys begin training camp

As the Cowboys get their training camp going in Southern California, their best receiver is not with them.

It’s officially a holdout for receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is training and staying ready in Houston, according to NFL Media’s Jane Slater.

Lamb’s representation and the Cowboys continue to negotiate a new deal for the receiver, who is entering the last year of his rookie contract on the fifth-year option.

By holding out, Lamb will be fined $40,000 per day, starting on Thursday. But because he’s still on his rookie deal, the Cowboys can waive the fines.

Lamb, 25, led the league with 135 receptions in 2023, gaining 1,749 yards with 12 touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler for the third time and an AP first-team All-Pro for the first time.

In 66 games over four seasons, Lamb has caught 395 passes for 5,145 yards with 32 TDs.