Chad Kelly will miss Grey Cup after suffering broken leg in division final

The strange season of former NFL quarterback Chad Kelly came to an abrupt end over the weekend.

Kelly, the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, suffered a badly broken leg in an East division final win by the Toronto Argonauts over the Montreal Alouettes. Nathan Arbuckle will start the Grey Cup in his place.

A suspension kept Kelly out of the first nine games of the season. Toronto went 5-4 without him, and they went 5-4 over the balance of the regular season with him.

Kelly, who has had surgery on the broken bones in his leg, is expected to recover in 3-6 months. Still only 30, Kelly should still have plenty of football left in him.

Drafted by the Broncos in 2017, Kelly spent time in Denver and Indianapolis before moving to the CFL. He came off the bench to win the Grey Cup in 2022. Last year, he was named the CFL’s most outstanding player.