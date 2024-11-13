 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkings_241113.jpg
Where Steelers, Commanders stand in playoff race
nbc_csu_steelersdjaydenstruggles_241113.jpg
How Steelers defense contained Daniels in Week 10
calebwilliams.jpg
Bears need to change ‘trajectory’ of Williams

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkings_241113.jpg
Where Steelers, Commanders stand in playoff race
nbc_csu_steelersdjaydenstruggles_241113.jpg
How Steelers defense contained Daniels in Week 10
calebwilliams.jpg
Bears need to change ‘trajectory’ of Williams

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chad Kelly will miss Grey Cup after suffering broken leg in division final

  
Published November 13, 2024 04:41 PM

The strange season of former NFL quarterback Chad Kelly came to an abrupt end over the weekend.

Kelly, the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, suffered a badly broken leg in an East division final win by the Toronto Argonauts over the Montreal Alouettes. Nathan Arbuckle will start the Grey Cup in his place.

A suspension kept Kelly out of the first nine games of the season. Toronto went 5-4 without him, and they went 5-4 over the balance of the regular season with him.

Kelly, who has had surgery on the broken bones in his leg, is expected to recover in 3-6 months. Still only 30, Kelly should still have plenty of football left in him.

Drafted by the Broncos in 2017, Kelly spent time in Denver and Indianapolis before moving to the CFL. He came off the bench to win the Grey Cup in 2022. Last year, he was named the CFL’s most outstanding player.