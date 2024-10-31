 Skip navigation
Chad Ryland named NFC special teams player of the month

  
Published October 31, 2024 12:27 PM

Chad Ryland did not begin the season as Arizona’s kicker but he made an impact in October with Matt Prater out due to injury.

Now Ryland has been named NFC special teams player of the month.

Ryland connected on game-winning field goals in Weeks 5, 7, and 8. According to the league, Ryland is the first kicker since Daniel Carlson in 2021 with the Raiders to record three game-winning field goals in the last two minutes of regulation or overtime in a four-game span.

In four games this year, Ryland has hit 8-of-9 field goals and all six of his extra points.

This is Ryland’s first career player of the month award.

Ryland and the Cardinals will play the Bears in Week 9.