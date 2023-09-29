Chandler Jones is arrested for violating a protective order

The sad, strange, and confusing situation surrounding Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones has taken a turn for the worse.

According to TMZ.com, Jones has been arrested in Las Vegas for violating a protective order.

The news comes after Jones claimed he was involuntarily hospitalized. More recently, he claimed on social media that former Patriots teammate Aaron Hernandez did not commit suicide in prison (among other bizarre claims), before beginning to cry uncontrollably.

Jones remains on the non-football illness list. We hope he gets whatever help he needs to get through this difficult period.

A first-round pick of the Patriots in 2012, Jones spent four years in New England. He was traded to the Cardinals in 2016. He signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Raiders in 2022.