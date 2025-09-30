Change to Broncos running back rotation worked out well on Monday night

J.K. Dobbins became the first Broncos player to run for more than 100 yards in a game since the 2022 season and Monday night’s performance came after the Broncos tweaked the way they’re using their running backs.

Head coach Sean Payton had Dobbins and rookie RJ Harvey handle entire offensive possessions rather than having them alternate within a series. After the 28-3 win over the Bengals, Payton said that change made it easier to call plays and that he thought both backs “got in good rhythms and earned hard-fought yardage.”

Dobbins finished with 101 yards on 16 carries and picked up 47 of them on six carries over a seven-play stretch on a drive that ate up more than six minutes in the fourth quarter.

“I’m one of those guys where if I get in a rhythm, if I get consecutive carries, I can get better,” Dobbins said, via the team’s website. “As the game goes on, I get better. I’m sure that’s probably every running back, they’ll probably tell you that. So, tonight, in the second half, that’s what you saw. I think coach Payton is starting to figure me out and RJ out, and the offensive line out and just the whole offense. He’s figuring it out, and he’s doing a great job of putting us in the right position. The series, getting consecutive touches, you see what happens.”

It’s easier to devote yourself to the run game when playing with a lead and the Broncos defense made sure the team would be in that position on Monday. Continuing to marry the run game with a strong defense will be a good path back to the playoffs in Denver.