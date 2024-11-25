Chargers activate Deane Leonard, sign Eli Apple to 53-man roster

The Chargers have made a few roster moves in advance of Monday night’s matchup with the Ravens.

Los Angeles announced defensive back Deane Leonard has been activated from injured reserve and cornerback Eli Apple has been signed to the 53-man roster off the club’s practice squad.

As corresponding moves, Los Angeles waived safety AJ Finley and placed tight end Hayden Hurst on IR.

Leonard has appeared in four games this year, mainly playing special teams.

Apple has appeared in three games this year, playing 47 defensive snaps and 13 special teams snaps. He’s recorded one pass defensed and a pair of tackles.

Additionally, Los Angeles has elevated safety Tony Jefferson and outside linebacker Caleb Murphy from the practice squad to the gameday roster.