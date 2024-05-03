 Skip navigation
Chargers add WR DJ Chark

  
Published May 2, 2024 10:48 PM

Veteran receiver DJ Chark has another new home.

The second-round pick in 2018, who spent four years with the Jaguars, has his third team in three seasons. Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, he has agreed to terms with the Chargers.

It’s a one-year deal, worth “up to” $5 million. Which means, as we’ve learned especially this year, that the only way to get there is to hit some incentives that, at times, can be hard to achieve.

In 2022, Chark played for the Lions. Last year, the Panthers.

He was a Pro Bowler in 2019, his second season. It was his only 1,000-yard campaign, at 1,008. Last year, he had 525 yards in 15 games with the Panthers.

A week ago, the Chargers had four receivers on the roster. They added three — Ladd McConkey in round two and Brenden Rice and Cornelius Johnson in round seven — in the draft.