Chargers announce Mekhi Becton is questionable tonight with an illness

Eight hours before kickoff of tonight’s game against the Chiefs in Brazil, the Chargers announced that they might not have one of their starting offensive lineman.

Chargers guard Mekhi Becton has been added to the injury report. He is questionable with an illness.

The nature of Becton’s illness has not been revealed, but if he can’t go it would be a significant loss for a Chargers offensive line that is already missing left tackle Rashawn Slater, who is out for the season with a knee injury.

Becton missed much of the summer with an undisclosed injury but was cleared to return in late August and named the starting right guard.

The Jets made Becton the 11th overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft and he did not develop into the elite tackle the Jets thought he would be. But he played well at guard for the Eagles last year and signed a two-year, $20 million contract with the Chargers this year.