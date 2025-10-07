Chargers bring running back Nyheim Hines back to practice squad

A month ago, the Chargers cut running back Nyheim Hines from their practice squad. But now they have a dire need for running backs, and Hines is coming back.

The Chargers are re-signing Hines to their practice squad, according to Kris Rhim of ESPN.

The 28-year-old Hines, who sometimes goes by Nyheim Miller-Hines, has not played since suffering a severe leg injury in a jet ski accident in July 2023. Originally a 2018 fourth-round pick of the Colts, Hines played in Indianapolis until 2022, when he was traded to Buffalo. He was under contract to the Bills in 2023 and the Browns in 2024 but spent the whole season on the non-football injury list both years. Hines may be best remembered for two kickoff return touchdowns in the Bills’ Week 18 game in the 2022 season, six days after the Bills’ Week 17 game was canceled when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.

The Chargers’ top two running backs, Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris, are both on injured reserve. They currently have only one running back on the 53-player roster, Hassan Haskins. Haskins has just five carries for 13 yards this season.

Hines will be the third running back on the Chargers’ practice squad, joining Kmani Vidal and Amar Johnson. At least one of them will be brought up to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.