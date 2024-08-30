 Skip navigation
Chargers, Cameron Dicker agree on four-year extension

  
Published August 30, 2024 03:31 PM

Dicker the Kicker is set to be in Los Angeles for the long run.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Chargers and Cameron Dicker have agreed to a four-year contract extension. The deal is worth up to $22.004 million and includes $12.5 million in guaranteed money.

Dicker went undrafted out of Texas in 2022 and spent time with the Rams and Ravens before making his regular season debut as an injury replacement for Eagles kicker Jake Elliott. Dicker made two field goals and two extra points without missing a kick in his lone appearance for Philly and then kicked in 10 games for the Chargers. He kicked in every game for the team last year as well.

Dicker is 50-of-53 on field goals for the Chargers with a long of 55 yards. He’s never missed a field goal try from inside of 50 yards and has made all 57 of his extra point attempts.