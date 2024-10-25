Chargers-Cardinals on ESPN+ marks rare occasion for NFL broadcast to dip under 2 million

Monday night’s Chargers-Cardinals game on ESPN+ generated a pivot-to-streaming pathetic 1.8 million viewers, even with the over-the-air audiences in L.A. and Phoenix factored in.

The folks at Sports Business Journal have provided some context.

It’s the first officially reported audience below two million since a Raiders-Chargers game in 2008. Oakland was 3-9 and San Diego was 4-8 and the game was a 34-7 blowout.

As noted by SBJ, other games in the interim have not had audience numbers released or reported. ESPN never disclosed the audience for the popular-in-media-circles ESPN+ Jaguars-Falcons Toy Story alternate broadcast in 2023. In 2017, the NFL never released viewership figures for a Ravens-Jaguars game televised exclusively by Yahoo.

Two years earlier, Yahoo said 15.2 million unique visitors worldwide streamed a Bills-Jaguars game. That’s a far cry from the average audience for the entirety of the game.