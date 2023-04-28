Chargers confirm they are declining Kenneth Murray’s fifth-year option

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco confirmed what earlier was reported and long expected: The team is exercising the fifth-year option on quarterback Justin Herbert’s contract.

Also as expected, Telesco said they will not pick up the fifth-year option on linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.'s deal.

Murray’s option would have been a fully guaranteed $11.727 million for 2024. He is scheduled to make a $2.379 million base salary and count $4.128 million against the cap this season before becoming a free agent.

The Chargers traded up with the Patriots in 2020 to take Murray 23rd overall. The Patriots ended up with safety Kyle Dugger and edge rusher Josh Uche in picks from the deal.

Murray, 24, has played 44 games with 38 starts and has totaled 214 tackles, an interception, two sacks, two forced fumbles and six passes defensed. He has never made the Pro Bowl.