Chargers decline OG Zion Johnson’s fifth-year option
Published May 1, 2025 10:21 PM
The Chargers did not exercise the fifth-year option on the contract of offensive lineman Zion Johnson, Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com reports.
The option would have paid Johnson $17.560 million for 2026.
He now goes into the 2025 season in the final year of his contract and scheduled to become a free agent in March.
The Chargers made Johnson the 17th overall pick in 2022.
Johnson, 25, has started 49 of a possible 51 games. He missed two games in 2023 with a neck injury.