Chargers elevate LS Rick Lovato, OT Foster Sarell

  
Published September 5, 2025 04:30 PM

The Chargers elevated long snapper Rick Lovato and offensive tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad ahead of Friday night’s game against the Chiefs.

Lovato has appeared in 156 career games, including 17 postseason games, with the Packers and Eagles. He played in Philadelphia from 2017-24, earning Pro Bowl recognition in 2019 and winning two Super Bowl rings.

Lovato snapped for an operation that saw kicker Jake Elliott make 84.8 percent of his field goals (196-of-231) and score a total of 906 points. He helped Elliott be named to the Pro Bowl in 2021.

Sarell has made three starts in 35 regular-season games played for the Chargers from the past three seasons.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Ravens in 2021 before joining the Bolts later that year.