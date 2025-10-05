Chargers end half tied with Commanders 10-10 after two huge mistakes

The Chargers should be leading big at halftime. They aren’t leading at all.

The Chargers and Commanders are tied 10-10 after self-inflicted wounds by Los Angeles.

The Chargers appeared on their way to a three-score lead when Quentin Johnston lost a fumble. He caught a 19-yard pass from Justin Herbert to the Washington 23 when Quan Martin knocked the ball out, and Marshon Lattimore recovered for the Commanders.

Washington then made it a game with a nine-play, 74-yard drive with Jacory Croskey-Merritt scoring on a 15-yard run.

The Chargers regained their two-score lead on a 57-yard punt return to the end zone by Ladd McConkey, but Marlowe Wax was called for a 15-yard roughing-the-kicker penalty on punter Tress Way. It was a huge turn of events, with Wax’s penalty negating the touchdown and giving the ball back to the Commanders.

On the next play, Jayden Daniels hit Luke McCaffrey for a 50-yard gain to the Chargers 33 to set up Matt Gay’s 29-yard field goal with two seconds left in the half.

It took Daniels some time to knock off the rust. Daniels, who hadn’t played since Sept. 11, completed only 1 of 3 passes in the first quarter for 7 yards. The Commanders had 30 yards on eight plays on their first two drives.

They ended the half with 176 yards, with Daniels going 6-of-13 for 122 yards. Deebo Samuel has four catches for 56 yards, and Croskey-Merritt has five carries for 45 yards.

Daniels changed out of the pink cleats he started the game with after slipping on the turf, returning to his old cleats.

The Chargers gained 176 yards, with Herbert completing 13 of 15 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. He also has three carries for 42 yards. Omarion Hampton has 10 carries for 37 yards.

The Chargers lost right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) and defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand (groin) in the first half. Both are questionable to return.

Jamaree Salyer replaced Pipkins.