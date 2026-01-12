Chargers fail to score after intercepting Drake Maye deep in Patriots territory

The Chargers were not able to take advantage of a big takeaway midway through the first quarter of Sunday’s wild card matchup with the Patriots.

After Los Angeles elected to take a delay of game on fourth-and-2 from the New England 47, the Chargers’ punt was downed at the 8-yard line to put the Patriots in unfavorable field position.

On second-and-11 from the New England 7, quarterback Drake Maye was looking for tight end Austin Hooper over the middle when the ball was tipped at the line and eventually intercepted by linebacker Daiyan Henley to set the Chargers up with first-and-goal.

After three Justin Herbert runs, the quarterback was pressured and flushed from the pocket to his right. Herbert tried to fire one to veteran receiver Keenan Allen, but the pass was well high and landed out of bounds, incomplete.

Neither team has been able to get into much of a rhythm offensively early on in the contest.