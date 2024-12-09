 Skip navigation
Chargers finally score, close to within 13-7

  
Published December 8, 2024 10:24 PM

Justin Herbert is fine and so are the Chargers.

The quarterback, who was hit in the leg and missed a play late in the first half, jogged back onto the field for the second half. He then led the Chargers on a 13-play, 79-yard drive to open the second half.

The drive ate up 7:48 of the third quarter.

The Chargers ended the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run by Gus Edwards, cutting their deficit to 13-7.

Los Angeles had only 127 yards and six first downs in the first half. They had six first downs on the touchdown drive.

Stone Smartt caught a 21-yarder and Joshua Palmer a 15-yarder in the drive.

Herbert now is 15-of-23 for 140 yards.

The Chargers list tight end Will Dissly (shoulder) and wide receiver Jalen Reagor (finger) as questionable to return.