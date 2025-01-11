Chargers have early 6-0 lead after early takeaway

The Chargers have an early 6-0 lead over the Texans, but they could be up by more.

Los Angeles’ first drive stalled in the red zone after getting down to Houston’s 14-yard line. And then the club picked up a fumble on Houston’s first play from scrimmage to get an extra possession.

Chargers safety Alohi Gilman stripped the ball from John Metchie, who’d caught a short pass on the first play from scrimmage. Safety Derwin James picked up the loose ball, returning it to the Houston 33.

While the Chargers got a first down, they couldn’t get another as Justin Herbert was sacked by Will Anderson and Mario Edwards on first-and-10 from the 22.

Cameron Dicker hit his second field goal of the first quarter to give Los Angeles a six-point advantage. His first field goal was from 35 yards out.