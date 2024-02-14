Chargers hire Nick Hardwick as assistant offensive line coach

Longtime Chargers center Nick Hardwick is returning to the team, this time as a member of Jim Harbaugh’s coaching staff.

The Chargers are hiring Hardwick as assistant offensive line coach, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Hardwick was a third-round pick of the Chargers in 2004 and played for them for 11 seasons. He was a Pro Bowler and a member of the Chargers’ 50th Anniversary Team in 2009. He started 136 games in his career, all for the Chargers.

After retiring, Hardwick worked on the Chargers’ radio broadcasts, and he was also notable for his weight loss: Hardwick lost 100 pounds within a year of his retirement in 2014, and he has kept it off for a decade.

Hardwick will work with offensive line coach Mike Devlin, who worked for Harbaugh’s brother the last two years as the Ravens’ assistant offensive line coach.