Chargers lead Steelers 10-7 at halftime

Most people expected Sunday’s game between the Chargers and Steelers to be a hard-fought one with defenses in the forefront and that’s been the case for the first 30 minutes of action.

Both teams punted twice to start the game and then traded touchdown drives to open up the scoring in Pittsburgh. The Chargers added a field goal on their next drive, but a late punt gave the Steelers a chance to even the score. Justin Fields hit George Pickens with a couple of passes to set up a 62-yard field goal try for Chris Boswell with six seconds to play in the first half.

Boswell put it wide right and there was a second left on the clock for the Chargers to try a Hail Mary. Justin Herbert’s heave fell incomplete and the half ended with the Chargers holding onto a 10-7 lead. It’s the first missed field goal of the season for Boswell.

While neither side has moved the ball consistently, both quarterbacks have been efficient. Herbert is 12-of-16 for 125 yards and a touchdown while Justin Fields is 14-of-17 for 105 yards. Fields also ran for the Steelers’ touchdown, but neither team has found much success moving the ball on the ground.

Changing that would be a good way for one of these teams to remain undefeated at the end of this one.