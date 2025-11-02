 Skip navigation
Chargers lead Titans 20-17 at halftime

  
Published November 2, 2025 02:38 PM

The Titans have used defense and special teams scores to hang with the Chargers in the first half, but Los Angeles still has a 20-17 lead at halftime.

Justin Herbert threw a pick-six to end Los Angeles’ first possession and Chimere Dike returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown, giving the Titans two key touchdowns. But Tennessee’s offense has largely been listless, as four of the team’s first-half possessions ended in a punt. Joey Slye hit a 49-yard field goal to give Tennessee its only other points in the half.

On the other side, Los Angeles has had injuries along their offensive line — with left tackle Joe Alt getting carted off the field with an ankle injury in the second quarter. But after Herbert’s pick-six, the team was able to score on four of its remaining six first-half possessions.

Herbert tossed a 2-yard touchdown to Scott Matlock midway through the first quarter and a 19-yard TD to Quentin Johnston midway through the second period.

Cameron Dicker connected on field goals of 17 and 52 yards in the second quarter to give the Chargers 20 points.

Herbert ended the first half 13-of-20 for 185 yards with two touchdowns and a pick. Ladd McConkey leads with four catches for 56 yards.

Cam Ward is just 4-of-11 for 53 yards. Tony Pollard has three carries for 35 yards, while Tyjae Spears has five carries for 22 yards plus two catches for 28 yards.

The Chargers will receive the second-half kickoff.