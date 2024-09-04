Chargers list 296-pound Scott Matlock as starting fullback, backup defensive lineman

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh likes to employ a fullback in his offense, but no fullbacks made the 53-player regular-season roster. Instead, defensive lineman Scott Matlock will be filling the role.

The Chargers have published their Week One depth chart, which shows the 6-foot-4, 296-pound Matlock as their starting fullback as well as a backup interior defensive lineman.

A 2023 sixth-round pick, Matlock played only defense and special teams, not offense, as a rookie last season. But Harbaugh arrived this year and liked Matlock’s potential to contribute on offense, as he did at Boise State, where he was primarily a defensive tackle but also lined up as a goal line tight end and caught two touchdown passes.

Matlock will not be the NFL’s first hybrid fullback/defensive lineman. Harbaugh’s brother, John Harbaugh, has played Patrick Ricard at both positions. But it’s unusual for a player to play both positions.

Last year Matlock wore jersey No. 99, but the Chargers have announced that his new jersey number will be No. 44.