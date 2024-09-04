 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_afcplayoffseedsv2_240908_1920x1080.jpg
Simms predicts the AFC playoff seeds for 2024
nbc_csu_superbowlpick_240903.jpg
Why Simms believes in the Bengals to win SB LIX
nbc_csu_mvppick_240903.jpg
Analyzing best values, longshots to win NFL MVP

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_afcplayoffseedsv2_240908_1920x1080.jpg
Simms predicts the AFC playoff seeds for 2024
nbc_csu_superbowlpick_240903.jpg
Why Simms believes in the Bengals to win SB LIX
nbc_csu_mvppick_240903.jpg
Analyzing best values, longshots to win NFL MVP

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers list 296-pound Scott Matlock as starting fullback, backup defensive lineman

  
Published September 4, 2024 05:53 AM

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh likes to employ a fullback in his offense, but no fullbacks made the 53-player regular-season roster. Instead, defensive lineman Scott Matlock will be filling the role.

The Chargers have published their Week One depth chart, which shows the 6-foot-4, 296-pound Matlock as their starting fullback as well as a backup interior defensive lineman.

A 2023 sixth-round pick, Matlock played only defense and special teams, not offense, as a rookie last season. But Harbaugh arrived this year and liked Matlock’s potential to contribute on offense, as he did at Boise State, where he was primarily a defensive tackle but also lined up as a goal line tight end and caught two touchdown passes.

Matlock will not be the NFL’s first hybrid fullback/defensive lineman. Harbaugh’s brother, John Harbaugh, has played Patrick Ricard at both positions. But it’s unusual for a player to play both positions.

Last year Matlock wore jersey No. 99, but the Chargers have announced that his new jersey number will be No. 44.