Chargers list Joe Alt as a limited participant in practice

Chargers left tackle Joe Alt drew another limited listing on Monday’s injury report.

Alt returned to practice last week and got in two limited workouts, but missed his third straight game with an ankle injury on Sunday. Monday’s listing is an estimation because the Chargers did not hold an actual practice ahead of Thursday’s game against the Vikings.

Tackle Austin Deculus (ankle), linebacker Troy Dye (thumb), defensive back Elijah Molden (thumb), and right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) were also listed as limited. Deculus was the only one to play in Sunday’s loss to the Colts.

Running back Hassan Haskins (hamstring) and defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (elbow) were listed as out of practice. Linebacker Kyle Kennard (knee) and offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (knee) were listed as full participants.