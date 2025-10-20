 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_falcons49ers_251020.jpg
49ers win vs. Falcons result of ‘elite coaching’
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251020.jpg
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
nbc_pft_jetspanthers_251020.jpg
Fields’ contract ‘comes into focus’ after benching

Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Chargers list Joe Alt as a limited participant in practice

  
Chargers left tackle Joe Alt drew another limited listing on Monday’s injury report.

Alt returned to practice last week and got in two limited workouts, but missed his third straight game with an ankle injury on Sunday. Monday’s listing is an estimation because the Chargers did not hold an actual practice ahead of Thursday’s game against the Vikings.

Tackle Austin Deculus (ankle), linebacker Troy Dye (thumb), defensive back Elijah Molden (thumb), and right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) were also listed as limited. Deculus was the only one to play in Sunday’s loss to the Colts.

Running back Hassan Haskins (hamstring) and defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (elbow) were listed as out of practice. Linebacker Kyle Kennard (knee) and offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (knee) were listed as full participants.