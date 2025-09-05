Chargers OL Mekhi Becton is active for tonight’s game

The Chargers will have starting right guard Mekhi Becton for tonight’s season opener against the Chiefs.

Becton is not among the team’s inactives.

It is unknown if he will play or how much he will play after an illness earlier in the day. Becton indicated in a social media post Friday that he was in a hospital getting intravenous fluids. He wrote: “Don’t eat the rice and beans in Brazil, bro.”

The Chargers added Becton to the injury report Friday.

Los Angeles’ inactives are safety RJ Mickens, tight end Tucker Fisk, cornerback Nikko Reed, outside linebacker Kyle Kennard, tackle Foster Sarell, tight end Oronde Gadsden and defensive lineman Naquan Jones.

The Chiefs’ inactives are wide receiver Jalen Royals (knee), tight end Jared Wiley, running back Elijah Mitchell, defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (ankle), offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad and defensive end Malik Herring. Norman-Lott was questionable after limited practices all week.