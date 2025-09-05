 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers OL Mekhi Becton is active for tonight’s game

  
Published September 5, 2025 06:58 PM

The Chargers will have starting right guard Mekhi Becton for tonight’s season opener against the Chiefs.

Becton is not among the team’s inactives.

It is unknown if he will play or how much he will play after an illness earlier in the day. Becton indicated in a social media post Friday that he was in a hospital getting intravenous fluids. He wrote: “Don’t eat the rice and beans in Brazil, bro.”

The Chargers added Becton to the injury report Friday.

Los Angeles’ inactives are safety RJ Mickens, tight end Tucker Fisk, cornerback Nikko Reed, outside linebacker Kyle Kennard, tackle Foster Sarell, tight end Oronde Gadsden and defensive lineman Naquan Jones.

The Chiefs’ inactives are wide receiver Jalen Royals (knee), tight end Jared Wiley, running back Elijah Mitchell, defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (ankle), offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad and defensive end Malik Herring. Norman-Lott was questionable after limited practices all week.