Chargers open 21-day practice window for Gus Edwards

  
Published November 6, 2024 03:55 PM

The Chargers are getting closer to having Gus Edwards back on the field.

Via multiple reporters, Los Angeles has opened the running back’s 21-day window to return from injured reserve.

Edwards has been sidelined since the Week 4 loss to the Chiefs. Playing behind J.K. Dobbins this season, Edwards has rushed for 113 yards on 38 carries this year.

Harbaugh added that he had nothing new to report on cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., who went on injured reserve in October and is eligible to return.

Linebacker Junior Colson (ankle) and receiver Simi Fehoko (elbow) were both placed on injured reserve on Wednesday, with Harbaugh noting the hope is that they can return after four weeks.