The Chargers are getting some help back at receiver.

Los Angeles has opened the 21-day practice window for Simi Fehoko, the team announced.

Fehoko has been on injured reserve with an elbow injury.

In eight games this season, Fehoko has caught six passes for 106 yards. He’s been on the field for 49 percent of offensive snaps and 38 percent of special teams snaps in games played.