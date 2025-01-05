 Skip navigation
Chargers OT Rashawn Slater, Raiders CB Nate Hobbs are inactive

  
Published January 5, 2025 03:14 PM

The Chargers are sitting Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater today.

He is inactive for the regular-season finale against the Raiders.

The Chargers’ other inactives are wide receiver Joshua Palmer (foot), running back Gus Edwards (ankle), linebacker Denzel Perryman (groin), offensive lineman Jordan McFadden, defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe and quarterback Easton Stick. Stick will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

Perryman was doubtful to play in a game the Chargers are looking to win for seeding purposes.

The Raiders won’t have starting nickel back Nate Hobbs (illness). The team added him to the practice report Friday as a non-participant and listed him as questionable to play.

Darnay Holmes will fill in for Hobbs.

Offensive guard Jordan Meredith (ankle) will return after missing two games. He was questionable.

The Raiders’ other inactives are running back Ameer Abdullah (foot), quarterback Carter Bradley, safety Chris Smith III, offensive lineman Andrus Peat and defensive tackle Matthew Butler.