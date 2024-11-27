 Skip navigation
Chargers place Eli Apple on injured reserve

  
Published November 27, 2024 05:09 PM

Chargers cornerback Eli Apple will now be out for at least four weeks.

Los Angeles placed Apple on injured reserve on Wednesday, according to the transaction wire.

Apple suffered a hamstring injury during the first half of Los Angeles’ loss to Baltimore on Monday night.

The Chargers had signed Apple to the practice squad in mid-October and he was signed to the 53-man roster on Nov. 25.

In four games this season, Apple has recorded a pair of tackles with one pass defensed.

A Giants first-round pick in 2016, Apple has tallied six interceptions with 61 passes defensed in 102 career games with 82 starts.

The club also claimed safety Marcus Maye off waivers on Wednesday, so Apple going to IR clears a space for a new defensive back on the roster.