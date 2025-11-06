Chargers place Joe Alt on IR, open Da’Shawn Hand’s practice window

The Chargers placed left tackle Joe Alt on injured reserve Wednesday, according to the NFL’s personnel wire.

Alt has a high right ankle injury that will require surgery.

He was injured in Sunday’s win over the Titans when defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day fell on Alt’s ankle.

The Chargers traded with the Saints for offensive lineman Trevor Penning this week, because of all the injuries in their offensive line. Alt was playing for Rashawn Slater, who ruptured the patellar tendon in his left knee in training camp; right guard Mekhi Becton missed Sunday’s game with a knee injury; and right tackle Bobby Hart left Sunday’s game with knee and ankle injuries.

Hart did not practice on Wednesday.

Cornerback Tarheeb Still (knee) was the only other player who missed practice.

Defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand (groin) returned to practice after the Chargers opened his 21-day practice window. He was limited.